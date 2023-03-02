AC Milan star Pierre Kalulu has admitted his club face a challenge in the form of Tottenham Hotspur but insists the Champions League is part of the lifeblood of the Italian giants.

The Serie A club are in the driver’s seat going into the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie, having a 1-0 lead over Tottenham.

AC Milan are also historically the much bigger presence in the competition, their tally of seven wins second only to Real Madrid, though Tottenham were the last ones to reach the final.

Kalulu believes that his team will be in for a difficult game against Tottenham but stressed that the Champions League is part of AC Milan’s identity.

“It will be difficult at the home of Tottenham, but it is a tournament that is a part of Milan’s identity”, Kalulu said to Italian daily La Repubblica.

The AC Milan star thinks that playing in the Champions League is an exhausting experience, believing that 20 minutes in the competition is more intense than a whole league game.

“I didn’t grow up in Italy, I would speak of a modern, attacking game, a lot of running, intensity in duels: 20 minutes of the Champions League are more intense”, Kalulu added.

Tottenham for their part will be hoping to come back in the tie and reach the quarter-finals for the first time since the season they reached the final.