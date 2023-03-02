Former Liverpool defender Ryan McLaughlin has made fun of the idea of putting Manchester United stars David de Gea, Fred and Wout Weghorst above Alisson Becker, Thiago Alcantara and Darwin Nunez.

Manchester United are currently cruising, third in the Premier League table, winning the EFL Cup and advancing into the last 16 and quarter-finals of the Europa League and the FA Cup, respectively.

By contrast, Liverpool have endured a disappointing season, sixth in the Premier League, out of the FA Cup and are on the brink of being eliminated from the Champions League.

The difference in seasons is still no reason for De Gea, Fred and Weghorst to be ranked higher than Alisson, Thiago and Nunez for McLaughlin.

Replying to someone who did so based on the current season, the Morecambe star deemed the opinion to be one of the worst he has ever read.

McLaughlin wrote on Twitter: “Honestly I’ve seen some bad opinions on Twitter in my life time but De Gea over Alisson, Fred over Thiago and Weghorst over Nunez have got to be the 3 worst shouts ever known to man.”

De Gea has kept more clean sheets this season than Alisson, while playing fewer games and Fred has more goals and assists than Thiago.

While Nunez has been criticised for failing to live up to expectations, he has two goals and one assist in his last four games for Liverpool.