Tony Mowbray is of the view that Sunderland have a squad full of technical players, but the Black Cats lack individuals who can make runs behind opposition defences.

Sunderland are short in the striker department in the ongoing season after Ross Stewart’s injury and Ellis Simms return to Everton in January.

The Black Cats are left with Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt, who has only found the back of the net once in his six appearances, to lead the front line.

Mowbray admitted that Sunderland have some excellent players who are good with the ball at their feet but lacking in the forward department to benefit from the technical players.

The Sunderland boss pointed out that they are short of players who will be able to run behind opposition defences and admitted that he is trying to work out ways to exploit spaces left behind by opposition defenders.

“We have a lot of technical footballers who like the ball at their feet, like to manipulate it and play one-twos”, Mowbray said at a press conference.

“In my mind, we haven’t quite got the balance of footballers to benefit from the really technical players that we’ve got.

“If I go back to Ross Stewart, Ross Stewart likes to run in the space behind defences; he wants to be slipped in into the gap behind the centre halves and gets his body across to hold them off and smash it in the net.

“At the moment, in my mind, we don’t have enough players who want to run without the ball in behind the opposition defences.

“We have loads of players who want to get the ball, dribble and look for somebody to slip it in.

“We are just trying to find a way of exploiting the space behind the defences more.”

Sunderland have lost their last two league matches and will next take on Alex Neil’s Stoke City on Saturday.