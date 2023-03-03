West Brom legend Ally Robertson has stressed the need for the Baggies to address their away form, where he feels that they have been a bit weak this season.

In spite of a poor start to the campaign, Carlos Corberan’s team have recovered well and are currently fighting to sneak into the top six by the end of the season.

The 70-year-old is happy with what he has seen from his former club though the one thing that keeps him worried is West Brom’s away form.

Corberan’s side have lost their last four matches away from home on the bounce, including an FA Cup exit at Bristol City.

With yet another away match scheduled for tonight against Hull City, Robertson stressed the need for his former side to rectify that record in order to stand any chance of making it to the playoffs.

“While our home form has been absolutely brilliant, Carlos Corberan and his team have lost a few games now away from home”, Robertson wrote in his column for Express & Star.

“That is definitely something we need to address and improve on, starting at Hull tomorrow night.

“It can happen, you can get on these runs, confidence and momentum quickly builds when winning in front of your own fans.

“But away from home is where the defending has to be good – to be solid and give nothing away.”

West Brom are currently placed eleventh on the Championship table with 48 points from 33 games, trailing sixth-placed Luton Town by six points.