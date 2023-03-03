Portsmouth boss John Mousinho is of the view that Pompey star Colby Bishop is a player with all round talent and stated that the forward could contribute a huge amount without scoring a goal in an entire season.

The 26-year-old joined Portsmouth last summer from Accrington Stanley and has established himself as a regular in Pompey’s starting line-up this season.

Bishop scored his 17th goal of the season against Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday to launch Portsmouth to a 3-1 victory at Fratton Park.

The forward ended his four-game goal drought on Tuesday and Mousinho emphasised Bishop’s all round attacking qualities with the ability to link up play.

Mousinho pointed out that even the best strikers in the world miss chances and stressed his faith in Bishop’s ability to contribute vastly without scoring a single goal the whole season.

“Colby could go through a whole season without scoring a single goal for us, but would still contribute a huge, huge amount – and that’s the sign of a really good centre-forward”, Mousinho told The News.

“Show me a centre-forward that doesn’t miss chances, it doesn’t happen.

“Even the best in the world miss guilt-edged chances.

“What he gives you is that all-round attacking talent, he’s a very mobile target man who can score goals as well as link play – and it’s really pleasing to see how he’s done over the past few weeks.’

Bishop will be hoping to get on the scoresheet when Portsmouth take on Cambridge United on Saturday.