Sean Dyche has played down suggestions that Alex Iwobi is unhappy at Everton amidst claims that he could move to Turkey in the coming days.

Back-to-back defeats have pushed back Everton again in the race to survive in the Premier League and they are now sitting 18th in the league table.

Amidst their effort to survive in the Premier League, claims were made that Iwobi is feeling unhappy at Everton and wants to move on.

It was suggested that a move to Turkey could be quickly arranged ahead of the transfer window closing in that country on Sunday, but Dyche rubbished the claims.

He stressed that he met the player today and he is feeling content at Goodison Park.

The Everton boss is more or less certain that the midfielder will remain a Toffee next Monday.

Dyche said in a press conference: “Well I’ve seen him today and he looks quite happy.

“I can only go on what my eyes tell me.

“It [a move to Turkey] is unlikely I would suggest.”

Iwobi has started each game under Dyche and is almost certain to be in the starting eleven when Everton take on Nottingham Forest on Sunday.