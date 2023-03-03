Derby County star Joe Wildsmith is of the opinion that Rams forward David McGoldrick is two or three passes ahead of everybody and believes the player is a great asset for the club.

The 35-year-old forward joined Derby last summer on a free transfer and has been the main man for the Rams, leading the front line.

McGoldrick has featured 33 times for Derby this season and has scored 18 goals while assisting seven times this season.

Wildsmith praised McGoldrick for being clinical in front of goal and stressed that the forward can throw opposition players off their game with his excellent movement.

The Rams goalkeeper stated that the 35-year-old is always thinking two-to-three passes ahead of everyone and hailed him for maintaining top standards at his age.

Wildsmith also added that McGoldrick is a very intelligent player and he believes him to be a valuable asset for the club.

“He is clinical”, Wildsmith told Rams TV.

“His mentality on the ball is two or three passes in front of everyone else.

“He knows what he is doing and it’s not even just the touches he does; his body movement can send people off.

“He is a very, very intelligent player and even at the age he is at, you can still see the standard that he keeps for himself.

“He’s a great asset for the club to have him and for us as team-mates to have him is great.”

McGoldrick has scored in the last three league games and will be hoping to continue his impressive form when Derby take on Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.