Mark Wilson has insisted that Rangers need a major refreshment of the squad in the summer in order to keep up with Celtic as they have been depending on the same set of senior players for a number of years.

Rangers lost the Scottish League Cup final against Celtic on Sunday and are almost certain to not catch the Bhoys in the Scottish Premiership title race as well.

Michael Beale has stressed the importance of adding a few new players to his Rangers squad in the summer in order to take a step forward next season.

Wilson insisted that Rangers need at least three to four quality players who can come in and make an impact in the starting eleven rather than being just squad options.

He feels Rangers have a tired look to themselves as they have been banking on the same set of senior players for a number of years and need a fresh look to their team next season.

The former Scotland defender feels that without a major refreshment to their squad, they will not keep up with a Celtic side who are never standing still.

Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “Three or four quality players who affect the first-team are certainly needed.

“It’s the same players over the course of three years who have carried Rangers and it just looks a bit tired now, if I am being honest.

“[James] Tavernier, [Connor] Goldson, [Alfredo] Morelos, [Allan] McGregor, [and] [Borna] Barisic even – all the same ones who have to go to the well time and time again.

“And they are coming up short against a Celtic team who are forever evolving.

“Ange Postecoglou is not going to stand still and it’s foolish to think that this Rangers team are going to keep up.”

Rangers had a tight budget last summer and it remains to be seen whether that changes a year later.