Leeds United are expecting more approaches for Charlie Cresswell, who is currently on loan at Millwall, in the summer, according to The Athletic.

A product of the Leeds academy, the defender has been on loan at Millwall since last summer and has been playing regular football at the Den.

His performances in the Championship have been noted and Middlesbrough and Stoke City were interested in him in the winter transfer window.

Stoke even made a late approach for him but nothing came out of that and Cresswell stayed at Millwall.

And it has been claimed that more approaches are expected to be made for the centre-back in the summer.

He is playing regularly for a side in the Championship who are in the mix for a promotion playoff spot.

The defender will have two years left on his contract in the summer and for the moment no decision has been made on his future at Leeds.

Leeds are likely to sit down with his representatives at the end of the season to discuss what to do next summer.