Leeds United will not be able to match the weekly wages Jack Harrison was offered by Leicester City in January if they offer him a new deal, according to The Athletic.

Harrison was on the verge of joining Leicester on deadline day in the winter transfer window and was at their training base for a medical.

But Leeds made a late decision to pull the plug on the deal and the winger was recalled to Elland Road.

Harrison will have a year left on his contract next summer and Leeds are pondering over offering him a new contract.

But it has been claimed that they will not be able to match the wages he discussed with Leicester in the winter window.

Leeds are running a tight ship and are mindful of not overpaying in terms of transfer fees and wages.

Harrison is considered a key player and is expected to play a major role as Leeds look to survive in the Premier League.

But any offer of a new contract would not meet the salary that was on offer for him at Leicester.

Leeds are likely to want to sell the wide man next summer if he does not sign a new deal.