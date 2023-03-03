Nicky Butt has insisted that Manchester United are still not back where they want to be despite admiring the work Erik ten Hag has done this season.

Manchester United ended their six-year wait for a trophy by winning the EFL Cup on Sunday and have also made it to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

They are very much alive in the Europa League and are being considered outsiders in the Premier League title race after Arsenal and Manchester City.

Butt admitted that Manchester United may even win the Premier League through the backdoor this season but conceded that the club are still not where they want to be.

He is a fan of what Ten Hag has done since taking charge of the Manchester United side and loves the fact that he has the respect of the squad.

However, he insisted that Manchester United need to kick on and not be too satisfied with what they have achieved this season.

The former Manchester United midfielder stressed that the recruitment team will have to be at their best again next summer given the fact that they will have to compete with Chelsea and Manchester City in the market.

“United could win the league, really”, Butt told the Daily Mail.

“They could go in the back door. But I wouldn’t say United are back. Not a chance.

“What Ten Hag is doing is great. He seems to be the man, not taking any crap. He seems to have the respect of people above him to let him make decisions.

“But they have to kick on and get better. Being fourth is not Man United. We used to finish second and were told if it happened again the next season we would be sold. Sold!

“That was the mentality of the club back then. If you were gonna finish second you may as well finish seventh.

“The recruitment team has a big job on its hands to get to the next level and if you have a team like [Manchester] City that keeps spending it’s very difficult to catch up with them.

“People keep saying how well United are doing but if they are going like that [places his arm at an angle] then if you think City and Chelsea aren’t going like that in the background as well then you are wrong.

“There is still some catching up to do for United and I hope they can do it.”

Manchester United could lay down one more marker of their improvement if they get their first win at Anfield on Sunday after seven years.