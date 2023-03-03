Bayern Munich are unlikely to try and sign a striker in the summer with Manchester United target Harry Kane being deemed too expensive.

Kane has been on the radar of the German champions since last year and there has been noise around them wanting to sign him at the end of the ongoing campaign.

The forward will have a year left on his contract next summer and he is yet to agree to sign a new deal with Tottenham.

However, it seems that plans in Bavaria have shifted since they agreed on a new deal with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting at the start of this week.

And according to German broadcaster Sport1, the club are not looking to sign a striker in the summer.

Their recruitment team will remain vigilant in the market should an opportunity arise to sign a forward and it makes financial sense.

But for the moment, it seems unlikely that they will explore signing Kane in the next transfer window.

He has been deemed too expensive and Bayern Munich are now keeping their powder dry for a striker for the summer window in 2024.

It is likely to boost Manchester United’s chances of signing Kane next summer if he does not sign a new contract with Tottenham.

Erik ten Hag wants to bring in a top-class forward ahead of next season and the England captain is one of his top targets.