Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has insisted that the passion he saw from the supporters during the EFL Cup final has only increased his motivation to bring success to the club.

The Magpies squandered the opportunity to end their 54-year wait for a trophy when Manchester United beat them 2-0 at Wembley on Sunday.

Manchester United produced a professional performance to end their six-year wait for a trophy while the Newcastle players and fans were left dejected.

Howe insisted that he never felt that his passion to get Newcastle to the top and bring success could increase, but it did following what he saw from the supporters at Wembley.

The Newcastle boss insisted that the memories of the cup final will only serve as more motivation for him to bring success to the north east giants in the coming years.

Howe said in a press conference: “I didn’t think the passion and motivation could increase within me — but I think it has.

“The colours, visions and memories of the final.

“The love the fans showed will stay with me and we want to return that and give them future successes.

“That burns deep inside me.”

Newcastle have a massive league game ahead of them as they prepare to travel to Manchester City on Saturday.