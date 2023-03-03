Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters has insisted that the experienced players in the Saints dressing room need to step up and guide the team.

Not only are Southampton bottom of the Premier League table, but they were knocked out of the FA Cup this week by League Two side Grimsby Town.

Southampton have brought upwards of ten new players this season but Walker-Peters thinks the squad is in need of a bit of guidance.

Walker-Peters admitted that he is angry about the situation Southampton find themselves in but stressed the importance of keeping a cool head and showing his quality on the pitch.

The Southampton right-back believes there is a healthy competition for places in the squad, but thinks that should any player waver, him, James Ward-Prowse and Theo Walcott need to use their experience to influence them positively.

Speaking to the Southampton Echo, Walker-Peters said: “Of course, I’m concerned and I’m angry about the situation but as a senior player I need to keep a level head and keep encouraging some of the younger players, showing my quality on the pitch.

“We need to focus on Saturday, we’ve got a really big squad but that means five or six people out the squad are really hungry because they want to be in.

“Sometimes it can spur people on and sometimes it can work the other way, so if it works the other way me, Prowsey and Theo need to get onto them.”

Walker-Peters has made more than 100 appearances for Southampton, while Ward-Prowse has nearly triple that and Walcott has more than 550 throughout his career.

They will be hoping their experience helps the Saints weather the storm and survive this season.