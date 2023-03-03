Roberto Firmino has informed Jurgen Klopp that he will leave Liverpool on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Brazilian will be out of contract at the end of the season and there has been talk of Liverpool offering him a new deal.

Firmino has been a massive part of the success Klopp’s side have achieved over the last few years and is a trusted lieutenant of the German.

The Liverpool manager has been in favour of offering him a new contract but it seems the player has taken a decision to move on from Merseyside.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Firmino will not be signing an extension and will leave Liverpool in the summer.

He held positive talks with Klopp and informed the Liverpool manager that he will be moving on at the end of the season.

Firmino will leave Anfield as a free agent and is looking for a fresh adventure in his career.

The Brazilian has been at Liverpool since 2015 and has made more than 350 appearances for the club.

He has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the League Cup amongst other honours as a Red.