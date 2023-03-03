Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson believes that Sheffield Wednesday have the ability to make the opposition play the game the way they like it to be played.

Sheffield Wednesday are top of the League One table with 71 points from 32 games and they are undefeated in the league since October.

Next, Darren Moore’s side will welcome Ferguson’s Peterborough United, who are on a three-match unbeaten run, to Hillsborough on Saturday.

Ferguson warned his players that the Owls are a team that are good at making their opponents play the game according to their will and praised Moore for the job he has done at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Posh manager stressed that Sheffield Wednesday like to play the game on the front foot and stated that he is expecting a massive crowd to back Moore’s side at Hillsborough on Saturday.

“They make games be played how they want it to be played”, Ferguson was quoted as saying by the Peterborough Telegraph.

“They’re relentless, they play on the front foot and they have a big backing that is right behind them and that’s massive for them.

“They’re at home, there will be a full house, it’s a fantastic stadium and Darren has done a great job to get them going.

“It’s a game we should really relish, a lot of our young players won’t have experienced the atmosphere they will on Saturday.”

Sheffield Wednesday lost 2-0 in August when the two sides last met and Moore’s side will be eager to set the record straight at the weekend.