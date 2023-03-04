Fixture: Rangers vs Kilmarnock

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time

Rangers boss Michael Beale has picked his team to welcome Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock side to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The Gers suffered heartbreak last weekend when they were edged out by Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final and Beale will be looking for a response today.

Kilmarnock arrive at Ibrox sitting second bottom in the Scottish Premiership and having conceded 47 times in 27 league games this term.

They also have the worst away record in the division, recording not a single win and losing 12 of their 14 away games.

This afternoon, Allan McGregor slots into goal for Rangers, while James Tavernier, Ben Davies, Connor Goldson and Borna Barisic form the defence.

Midfield sees Beale pick Ryan Jack, Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell, while Fashion Sakala and Ryan Kent support Antonio Colak.

The Rangers boss can look to the bench if he wants to make changes and his options include Alfredo Morelos and Scott Wright.

Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Jack, Raskin, Cantwell, Sakala, Kent, Colak

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Lundstram, Hagi, Souttar, Kamara, Morelos, Wright, Arfield, Devine