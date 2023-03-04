Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

West Ham United manager David Moyes has picked his starting line-up and substitutes to take on Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton side on the south coast in the Premier League today.

Moyes knows his side remain in a sticky situation in the league with a cushion of just two points over the bottom three.

The earlier fixture between the two teams, in August, saw Brighton visit the London Stadium and run out 2-0 winners.

While Brighton have not lost on the road since October, they did lose their last home game, being beaten 1-0 by Fulham.

Alphonse Areola is in goal for West Ham this afternoon, while at the back Moyes picks Ben Johnson, Nayef Aguerd, Angelo Ogbonna and Emerson Palmieri.

Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek are in midfield, while Lucas Paqueta also plays. Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma support Danny Ings.

If Moyes wants to shake things up then he has his substitutes, with options that include Gianluca Scamacca and Manuel Lanzini.

West Ham United Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Areola, Johnson, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Emerson, Rice, Soucek, Paqueta, Bowen, Ings, Benrahma

Substitutes: Aanag, Hegyi, Downes, Cresswell, Fornals, Zouma, Lanzini, Scamacca