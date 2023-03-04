Huddersfield Town star Jaheim Headley has admitted that he felt like giving up on football after being released by Millwall while a youngster.

Headley was part of Millwall’s academy, but he was released by the Lions and is now at Huddersfield, after a spell with the Mass Elite Academy.

This season the left-back impressed while on loan at League Two side Harrogate Town and earned a recall from Huddersfield to be a part of their squad going forward in the campaign.

However, there was a time in Headley’s early teenage years where he was on the verge of leaving football, after being released by boyhood club Millwall.

The ex-Millwall academy player revealed that his family were instrumental in convincing him to keep playing and he went on to join the Mass Elite Academy and then eventually play for Huddersfield.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Headley said: “I was released from Millwall at the age of 14 and then took a solid year out of football and did not really want to play.

“But it was my uncle, brother and cousin who got me back into it.

“I went to the Mass Elite Academy where a lot of people from where I live [am from] train and play there.”

After coming back from his loan spell, Headley has played six games, assisting and scoring in the 2-1 win over Birmingham City last month, and faces his former club Millwall later in March.