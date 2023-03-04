Jan Molby has stressed the importance of Erik ten Hag learning quickly in Manchester United’s resurgence this season and feels the club are not just in good form, but are back on track.

Ten Hag has a 73 per cent win rate since taking charge of Manchester United and won their first trophy in six years when his side lifted the EFL Cup trophy last Sunday.

The Dutchman has been credited with their resurgence this season and Molby insisted that Manchester United are not just a team who are in good form but seem to be getting back on track as a football club.

The Dane pointed out that Ten Hag did well to learn quickly from his first two league defeats and adapted his methods in order to get results as Manchester United manager.

He stressed that the current state of the team is the direct result of the decisions the manager made following those demoralising early defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

Molby said on LFC TV: “Sometimes you get a club on good form but you kind of tend to think that this won’t last and at some stage, they will go away again.

“This looks like a massive football club on the right track again and the key to that was appointing the right manager.

“I was at their first two games – Brighton at home and Brentford away – and they lost both games.

“I thought what he needs to do here is to forget most of the things he learned at Ajax, he is no longer in the Eredivisie and this is a whole new different league.

“And credit to him that from that moment on he learned and realised what it takes to win games in the Premier League.

“What we are getting now is the product of the decisions he made between those Brentford and Liverpool games.”

Manchester United have won the EFL Cup, are third in the league table and have progressed in both the FA Cup and the Europa League.