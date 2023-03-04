SuperCupNI chairman Victor Leonard is pleased to have the participation of West Ham United confirmed in the youth tournament.

The competition based in Northern Ireland is a showcase for the youth teams of major sides and West Ham previously participated in the 2018 edition.

SuperCupNI 2023 will be held in July this year and West Ham are confirmed to be one of the participants for this year’s edition.

Leonard is delighted to have West Ham back among the participants, revealing that the organisers of the competition have been in close contact with the Hammers ever since their participation in 2018.

The chairman feels grateful to have a side like West Ham, with their renowned academy, back in the competition.

“We were delighted to have West Ham United confirm their attendance last week”, Leonard was quoted as saying by Belfast Live.

“They participated in our inaugural Minor Section back in 2018 and we have kept in close contact with the club since then.

“It is fantastic to welcome back such a prestigious English Premier League side who have such a rich history in the tournament.”

West Ham are joined in this year’s edition of the tournament by the likes of Charlton Athletic, Stevenage and Scottish Premiership sides Rangers and Kilmarnock.

It remains to be seen which of West Ham’s youngsters get the chance to participate in the tournament this year, with previous editions boasting the likes of David Beckham and Marcus Rashford.