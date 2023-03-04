Fixture: Chelsea vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Javi Gracia has selected his starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Yorkshire giants were knocked out of the FA Cup in midweek at the hands of Fulham, allowing their full focus to be on securing survival in the Premier League.

They head to Stamford Bridge with perhaps the best possible opportunity to beat Chelsea, who are misfiring badly under Graham Potter.

Chelsea have now gone six games without a win and remarkably, have scored just one goal in those six matches.

Leeds have Illan Meslier between the sticks, while at the back Gracia picks Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo as full-backs, while Robin Koch and Max Wober are in the centre.

Midfield sees Leeds play Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie, while further up the pitch Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison and Crysencio Summerville support Georginio Rutter.

If Gracia needs to shake things up then he has options to call for, including Willy Gnonto and Marc Roca.

Leeds United Team vs Chelsea

Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo, Adams, McKennie, Aaronson, Harrison, Summerville, Rutter

Substitutes: Robles, Struijk, Kristensen, Gray, Gyabi, Roca, Greenwood, Joseph, Gnonto