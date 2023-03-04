West Ham manager David Moyes has urged the fans to keep supporting them as his side find a way to keep afloat in the Premier League this season.

The east London club suffered a real hiding at the Amex Stadium as Brighton hammered Moyes’ side 4-0 through goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Joel Veltman, Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck.

West Ham were hoping to grow a gap with the teams in the relegation zone today but they remain 16th in the league table, just two points above the drop zone.

Hammers fans are growing jittery with their side’s poor form but Moyes insisted that they should support the team during trying times as they did when they were playing well in the last couple of seasons.

He conceded a win today could have eased some pressure on them and feels they need to find a way to get to the 40-point mark, which he feels would mean safety in the ongoing campaign.

Moyes told the BBC: “We need them [the fans] behind us.

“Good supporters support when it’s bad as well as good. And for the past few years, it’s been really good here.

“If we’d won today it would’ve made us feel a lot easier.

“We’re probably all looking at around 40 points to stay away from the bottom of the league, but the only thing you can do is take each game as it comes.”

West Ham have Europa League commitments on Thursday night but have a big home game against Aston Villa next Sunday.