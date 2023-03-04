Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel has insisted that Michael Beale will need more than three or four new signings in the summer to strengthen the squad properly.

Rangers are looking to get over the disappointment of losing the Scottish League Cup final last Sunday against Celtic and finish the season strongly.

Celtic are almost certain to win the Scottish Premiership, but Rangers still have the opportunity to win the Scottish Cup by the end of the campaign.

Beale is looking forward to the summer and recently stressed that three or four quality new signings should be enough to strengthen the squad.

But Dalziel believes that will not be enough and insisted that Rangers need quality additions to several areas of their squad.

He pointed out that signing a goalkeeper should be a priority, but stressed that Rangers also need wingers and forwards given the uncertainties over the futures of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos at Ibrox.

The former Rangers star said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “Looking at that Rangers squad you could see quite a few going out.

“Your definite number one is a goalkeeper, you have got to bring in one goalkeeper or whether he will bring in two, I don’t know but definitely one.

“If Kent goes, you are looking at the wide areas on the right-hand side but in both sides, they have got to strengthen.

“I look up top – Morelos and [Antonio] Colak. If Morelos moves on if you have got to bring in one centre-forward.

“I think he is underplaying the three or four, I think he may need a bit more.”

It remains to be seen whether the Rangers board can put together the funds to back Beale in the summer.