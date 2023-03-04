Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome does not feel that the Whites players have become accustomed to being turned over in the way they had been under Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds sacked Bielsa in February last season as they worried about potential relegation from the Premier League, but despite spending more money on their squad and two transfer windows later, they are again in big trouble.

They have sacked Bielsa’s successor and are now trusting in Javi Gracia to get them out of the mire, but went down to a 1-0 defeat at Chelsea on Saturday.

Newsome is concerned about losing becoming a habit, but does not see Leeds being outplayed in games as they were towards the end of Bielsa’s reign.

He said on BBC Radio Leeds after the loss at Chelsea: “Losing can become a habit and a habit you get used to.

“But we’re not getting turned over.

“Towards the end with Bielsa we were really getting turned over in games. I did the game at Liverpool and we got spanked six and you could see the confidence draining out of the players and the team.

“I don’t see any of that at the moment. I really see us with an opportunity and that’s where the frustration lies.”

Leeds remain a point above the drop zone in the Premier League, but are also just a point off the bottom in a heavily congested bottom third of the table.

The Whites have another 13 league games to secure their place in next season’s Premier League.