Fixture: Manchester City vs Newcastle

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Manchester City at the Etihad this afternoon.

Eddie Howe will be looking to get a response from his team following their disappointing defeat in the EFL Cup last weekend.

The Newcastle boss has made a couple of changes to the team that lost the final against Manchester United at Wembley.

Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn will occupy the two full-back slots with Jamaal Lascelles getting into the starting eleven to start at centre-back, alongside Sven Botman.

Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes will start in the middle of the park and will look to keep things solid for their side at the Etihad.

Callum Wilson will again lead the line for Newcastle with Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon on the flanks to provide attacking thrust to the team.

Allan Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isak are two attacking options the Newcastle boss has on the bench today.

Newcastle United Team vs Manchester City

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Wilson

Substitutes: Dubravka, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Targett, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Willock, Anderson