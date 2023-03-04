Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher is of the belief that the Reds will look to bring in signings in line with Manchester United duo Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez in the summer.

Both Martinez and Casemiro have been essential players for Manchester United this season, earning praise for their performances while initially their singings were met with scepticism.

The current season has gone far from swimmingly for Liverpool and the midfield and defence of the Reds have come under fire.

Carragher thinks that Martinez and Casemiro are proof that the addition of just two or three quality players to a squad can be transformative and improve the team immensely.

The Liverpool legend thinks Reds manager Jurgen Klopp will try to replicate Manchester United’s strategy from last summer and try to bring in their own versions of Martinez and Casemiro.

“The combination of Ten Hag’s astute management and coaching and the introduction of proven competitors with the right mentality such as Casemiro and Lisandro Martínez is proof that big clubs only need two or three top class players to be transformed”, Carragher wrote in his Daily Telegraph column.

“Klopp will be looking for his own Casemiro and Martínez this summer, a dominant central midfielder and quality centre-back to partner Virgil van Dijk.”

Liverpool host Manchester United this weekend and while Martinez and Casemiro have been influential, the Reds will try to contain the duo in order to get a win.