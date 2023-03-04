Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted Manchester United are having a better season than the Reds, but insisted that it will not matter when they meet each other on Sunday.

The Reds are struggling for consistency this season and are staring at potentially missing out on a top four finish and exiting the Champions League soon.

Now on Sunday, Klopp’s side are set to face rivals Manchester United, who have just ended their six-year trophy drought by winning the EFL Cup and are ten points ahead of Liverpool in the league table

Klopp admitted that Manchester United are having a better season than Liverpool, but stressed that their impressive form will not matter when they step into Anfield.

The Liverpool boss also stressed that his side have to make sure that Erik ten Hag’s side realise how difficult it is to play them.

Klopp stated that he is less concerned with what Manchester United are doing this season and emphasised that Liverpool will try to cause more problems than they did in August when the two sides met the last time.

“They have had a better season so far but thank God it means absolutely nothing on Sunday”, Klopp said at a press conference.

“We have to make sure we show it is still incredibly difficult to play against us.

“We have to make sure they realise that.

“I couldn’t be less interested in what Man Utd are doing, I just respect it.

“I see them when we analyse them and we will try to cause more problems than [the August game].”

Manchester United have not won at Anfield since 2016 and Klopp’s side will be eager to maintain that record against their rivals.