Fixture: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Wolves at Molineux in the Premier League this afternoon.

Spurs went out of the FA Cup at the hands of Championship side Sheffield United earlier this week and continue to be consistently inconsistent.

They remain fourth in the Premier League table, but Newcastle United and Liverpool are looking to dislodge them and their room for error may be limited.

Wolves have not beaten Spurs at home though in any of the last six league meetings at Molineux between the two teams.

Tottenham continue to have Fraser Forster in goal, while at the back they have a three of Cristian Romero, Clement Lenglet and Ben Davies.

The wing-backs in the system today are Pedro Porro and Ivan Perisic.

Midfield sees Spurs have Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp in the engine room, while Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

The visitors have a host of options on the bench if changes are needed, including Arnaut Danjuma and Lucas Moura.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Forster, Romero, Lenglet, Davies, Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Austin, Emerson, Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Sarr, Lucas, Danjuma, Richarlison