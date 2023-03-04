Jon Newsome believes that Leeds United attacker Georginio Rutter is in for a rude awakening if he feels he can try to do stepovers in his own half in the Premier League.

Rutter started for Leeds at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, as the Whites went down to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea.

The striker failed to make an impact and some fans are increasingly questioning why Leeds splashed a big sum to sign a youngster in the January transfer window.

Former Leeds defender Newsome thinks that Rutter is showing the signs of someone who is still learning the game, which is far from ideal given the Whites’ situation.

He pointed to an incident in the game where Rutter tried a stepover in his own half and lost possession, something he finds worrying and warned the striker is in for a shock if he thinks he can do things like that in the Premier League.

“On Tuesday I saw glimpses that there might be something there, some potential. He was unlucky with the header that came off the post”, Newsome said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“Today, in all honesty, I thought he was lost.

“He’s dropping a little bit too deep for me and that’s where he’s got to learn the game. He can’t do it all by himself, in terms of learning the game, somebody’s got to help him from the touchline, somebody’s got to coach him.

“But then he picks the ball up thirty yards from our goal and gets turned, and tries to do a stepover on the centre-half or midfielder, and loses possession on the edge of our box. Just little things like that and you look and it’s naïve.

“It’s quite worrying for me because I think if you think you can play that kind of football in this league then you’ve got a really rude awakening.”

Leeds boss Javi Gracia will have to consider whether Rutter should keep his place in the starting eleven when the Whites are next in action, against Brighton.