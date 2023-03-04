Leeds United defender Luke Ayling believes his side could have nicked a draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge today.

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana scored from a set-piece in the second half to score a narrow 1-0 win for his side over Leeds at home.

The win eased some of the pressure building on Chelsea due to their recent run of results but further pushed Leeds down in their fight to survive in the Premier League.

Ayling feels Leeds did not play too badly at Stamford Bridge but conceded that allowing Chelsea to score from a set piece was disappointing.

He insisted that Chelsea have a good squad who are just going through a poor spell but stressed that they could have nicked a draw given the few chances they created during the game.

Ayling told Premier League Productions: “We felt like we came here and played OK in spells but to let in a goal by a set-piece is always disappointing.

“They have good players, know how to play football and yeah they’re going through a tough spell, but they are a good team.

“They caused us problems but I felt we did OK to slow them down a little bit.

“We spoke about those problems at half-time and did OK in the second half.

“We could have marked tighter for the goal. It’s always disappointing to lose to a set piece.

“We’ve been playing well in the last few games and we had the belief to win the game.

“We created some good chances and probably could have come away with a draw.”

Leeds are sitting just outside the relegation zone in 17th, just a point above Everton who are occupying the last relegation spot in 18th.