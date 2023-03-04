Liverpool legend Jan Molby believes that Jurgen Klopp’s side have two key advantages over other teams in the race for a top four finish.

The Reds have recovered some form in the league over the last few weeks and have won three of their last four Premier League games.

They are currently sitting sixth in the league table, six points behind Tottenham, who are fourth, with the Reds playing two games fewer than the north London side.

Molby insisted that Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United are going to be the top three and Liverpool are only playing one spot in the top four.

He believes the Reds’ experience of chasing down teams in the league is going to be a distinct advantage in the top four race.

The former midfielder also stressed that Liverpool are better than the other teams vying for that fourth spot such as Newcastle and Tottenham and are showing more consistency.

The Liverpool legend said on LFC TV when asked about the top four race: “I think we have two advantages.

“We have done all this before, we have the same experience so that is an advantage.

“The other advantage is that I guess we are playing for one place.

“The top three are going to be the top three at the end of the season.

“But the other teams going for the fourth spot, we are better than them so that is always a massive advantage.

“We are starting to show that we are probably a little bit more consistent.

“Newcastle are falling away a bit, Tottenham are up and down and you can’t rely on them.”

Liverpool have a big game ahead of them on Sunday when they take on Manchester United at Anfield.