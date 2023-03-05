Borussia Dortmund star Julian Brandt has let those close to him know a Premier League move would appeal, amid interest from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder joined Borussia Dortmund from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2019 on a five-year contract.

Since his arrival, he has been a key part of Dortmund’ starting line-up and helped the Bundesliga outfit win the German Cup in 2020/21 season.

Brandt’s performances this season have attracted interest from Premier League giants Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 26-year-old’s contract with Dortmund is set to expire at the end of next season and the German club want to tie him down to a new contract.

According to German daily Bild, Brandt has told his close friends that a move to England would appeal.

Arsenal, who are top of the Premier League table, are admirers, while Tottenham are also convinced of Brandt’s talents.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham or Arsenal can lure the player away from Dortmund in the next transfer window.