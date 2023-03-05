Jan Molby has lavished praise on Manchester United star Casemiro and stressed that he has not only made an impact on the team but has also brought the best out of the players around him.

Manchester United’s decision to spend big money on the 31-year-old Casemiro last summer was questioned by some due to the level of investment and his age.

However, the Brazilian midfielder has been one of the key reasons behind their resurgence this season and is one of the first names on Erik ten Hag’s team-sheet.

Molby admitted that from a Liverpool perspective, the former Real Madrid midfielder has been everything for Manchester United that they could have feared.

The former Red stressed that Casemiro’s impact extends from getting the best out of the other players but also how Manchester United control games now from the middle of the park.

He also insisted that the Brazilian’s talent has also allowed Manchester United to play a more aggressive brand of football as he can alone control the game from the base of the midfield.

Molby said on LFC TV: “Unfortunately, he has been everything we feared.

“He has come in and almost from day one, he had an impact and not only because of the way he plays but what he brings in terms of getting the best out of his team-mates and game management and that has been very important for them.

“I have always had this thing about top teams who want to play aggressive pressing football don’t play with three centre-halves and two defensive midfield players because you need those players further up the pitch.

“Manchester United had a few seasons where they played with two – Fred and [Scott] McTominay – and it just didn’t work.

“They needed the guy who could do this job alone and they’ve got it now.”

Liverpool will be looking for a way to neutralise Casemiro when they play host to Manchester United at Anfield this afternoon.