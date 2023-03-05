Fixture: Liverpool vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Manchester United to Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Reds have seen both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur drop points this weekend in the hunt for a top four spot.

Liverpool have the chance to close the gap on the top four if they can beat Manchester United at Anfield today, but they have been inconsistent this season.

They remain without defender Joe Gomez, midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arthur Melo, and attacker Luis Diaz.

Alisson slots into goal for Liverpool this afternoon, while at the back Klopp picks Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson.

Midfield sees Liverpool deploy Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott, while Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo lead the attack.

Klopp has options on the bench if needed at any point, including Fabio Carvalho and Diogo Jota.

Liverpool Team vs Manchester United

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Elliott, Henderson, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Milner, Firmino, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Matip, Bajcetic