Richard Keys has dubbed Wout Weghorst a “bang ordinary centre-forward” and questioned why Erik ten Hag played him in Manchester United’s 7-0 defeat at Liverpool.

Manchester United went into the Premier League clash on Sunday in good heart, but were taken apart by Liverpool at Anfield, being handed a 7-0 thrashing.

Weghorst, despite being a centre-forward, was deployed as a number 10 behind Marcus Rashford and was anonymous throughout.

Ten Hag eventually brought Weghorst off in the 58th minute, by which time Manchester United were 3-0 down.

Keys believes that Weghorst is an ordinary player and questioned why Ten Hag would put him in the Manchester United team at Anfield.

“Has he [Ten Hag] not got a few questions to answer about his starting eleven and about, sorry to keep mentioning it, Wout Weghorst”, Keys explained on beIN SPORTS.

“What is he doing at Old Trafford?

“He’s a bang ordinary centre forward, playing at number 10.”

Manchester United swooped to bring in Weghorst in the January transfer window as they looked to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at the club.

The striker is on loan from Burnley and the jury is out on whether Manchester United will look to keep him on a permanent basis in the summer.