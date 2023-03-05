Fixture: Liverpool vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Manchester United have named their side and substitutes for this afternoon’s meeting with Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield.

Erik ten Hag has the Red Devils in good form and buzzing with confidence after lifting the EFL Cup.

The Red Devils head into the clash with their rivals sitting in third in the Premier League, with a title challenge increasingly being talked about as a possibility.

Ten Hag is still without Donny van de Beek, Christian Eriksen and Anthony Martial.

David de Gea is between the sticks for Manchester United today, while Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw are the backline.

Casemiro slots into midfield with Fred, while Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford support Wout Weghorst.

Ten Hag can look to the bench if he wants to make changes, with options available that include Jadon Sancho and Marcel Sabitzer.

Manchester United Team vs Liverpool

De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

Substitutes: Heaton, Maguire, Malacia, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Sabitzer, Elanga, Garnacho, Sancho