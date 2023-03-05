Liverpool’s transfer kitty could receive a boost in the summer with Lazio in no mood to offer any discounts for Luis Alberto.

The 30-year-old midfielder has been at Lazio since he joined them from Liverpool in 2016 and has been a constant presence in the team.

He is close to making 250 appearances for the Serie A giants and is loved by the fans at the Stadio Olimpico.

But the midfielder has been considering his future and is keen to return to his homeland Spain.

A move to Cadiz in January failed to materialise as Lazio rejected letting him go out on loan and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Serie A giants are in no mood to make it financially easy for any club to sign him in the summer.

A move away from Lazio at the end of the season is a possibility for Alberto as he wants to return to Spain.

But Lazio are only prepared to let him go if they receive a good offer and will not offer any discounts.

And that is good news for Liverpool, who have a 20 per cent sell-on clause on Alberto if he leaves Lazio.

The Reds would be in line to bolster their transfer kitty if Lazio can extract good money from the Spaniard’s departure.