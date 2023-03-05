Jan Molby has claimed that Liverpool’s recent run of form should give them the belief that they can beat Manchester United at Anfield this afternoon.

The Reds have been mounting a mini-recovery in the Premier League over the last few weeks and have won three of their last four league games.

They are coming into Sunday’s big game against Manchester United on some good form and despite their inconsistencies, Liverpool have lost just one league game at home this season.

Molby pointed out that the recent run of form must give Liverpool and their fans confidence that they can beat Manchester United at home.

The Reds legend also stressed the recent good record the Merseyside giants have over their Mancunian rivals and there is no reason why they cannot get three points at Anfield on Sunday.

Molby said on LFC TV: “I think the last month of our Premier League form has taken care of that.

“People are going to come believing that we can beat Manchester United, our record against them over the last few years has been excellent.

“Our record generally at Anfield in the Premier League is also absolutely spot on.

“So, there is no reason not to believe that we can do it yet again.”

Manchester United have lost just twice in all competitions since suffering a defeat in the Manchester derby at the Etihad in early October.