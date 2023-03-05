Liverpool legend Jan Molby has backed Stefan Bajcetic to start against Manchester United despite the stature of the game at Anfield today.

The 18-year-old has come into the Liverpool team and has been hugely impressive amidst a situation where the Reds midfield looked in crisis.

He has started five of Liverpool’s last six Premier League games and has been one of the bright sparks in a Liverpool team that have struggled for consistency this season.

Molby admitted that a certain mentality is needed to play in a game between Liverpool and Manchester United and he believes Bajcetic has that.

He is of the view despite his tender years, the midfielder has shown that he can handle himself in big games and has the temperament to perform under the spotlight.

The former midfielder believes that the Spain Under-18 international should start against the Red Devils.

The Liverpool legend said on LFC TV: “This is a game for the big boys.

“You can all have your wishes about maybe you should try A, B or C but this is a game for the big boys.

“But Bajcetic has now proven in those games that he is ready.

“He has the right temperament, he has those right tools in that he doesn’t get himself into trouble, which is the one thing that has impressed me the most about him.

“I think he will start.”

It remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp decides to field Bajcetic from the start against an in-form Manchester United side.