Jon Newsome has admitted that he is seeing few signs that Leeds United attacker Georginio Rutter will develop into a £35m player at present.

Eyebrows were raised in some quarters about Leeds splashing the cash on the 20-year-old in the January transfer window when there was the need for more goals adding to the team.

Rutter scored just twice for Hoffenheim this season prior to his move to Leeds and is yet to open his account for the Premier League strugglers.

Newsome admits he can understand if Leeds bought Rutter for potential, but at present feels he is not seeing any signs of someone who will develop into a player worth the big fee.

“Now, if we’d spent three or four million and we bought him for potential, I get it”, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds after the loss at Chelsea.

“But £35m, when you’re paying £35m you’re buying someone who hits the ground running and makes a difference to the football team and I’m not seeing that at the moment.

“And I don’t see any evidence that that’s going to happen, that’s the worrying part.”

Leeds will be looking for Rutter to find his scoring boots next weekend when they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Elland Road.

Brighton are in good form and thrashed West Ham 4-0 on Saturday as they continue to hunt a spot in Europe.