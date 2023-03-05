Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock insists critics were wrong to write off the Reds midfield after Manchester United were crushed 7-0 at Anfield.

Manchester United were feeling confident about the Premier League trip to Merseyside having just lifted the EFL Cup.

They suffered a nightmare afternoon though after Liverpool built on a first half goal from Cody Gakpo to hand out a serious thrashing.

Gakpo helped himself to another, while Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah each grabbed a brace, with Roberto Firmino then completing the rout with two minutes of normal time left.

Liverpool fielded a midfield three of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Harvey Elliott and Warnock thinks they thoroughly answered the critics.

He insists that many felt the match would be all about Casemiro dominating, but it was anything but at Anfield.

“Everyone was talking about Casemiro and how Casemiro was going to dominate the game and how important he is, and Jordan [Henderson] was almost ‘I’m going to show you my capabilities'”, Warnock said post match on LFC TV.

“There’s been a lot of people talking recently saying that the midfield’s legs have gone. No they haven’t.

“They’ve had a blip, they’ve suffered with confidence and found it difficult with confidence to know when to go and close down, how to go and close down, well often your safety is to not do anything, to hold off and wait for it to come on to you, and that has been the problem of late.”

Liverpool have gained further momentum in their bid to finish in the top four by thrashing Manchester United and are now in fifth, three points behind Tottenham Hotspur, but with a game in hand.