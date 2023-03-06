Barnsley boss Michael Duff is of the view that Portsmouth’s players have started to pick up the methods of their new manager John Mousinho and believes Tuesday’s clash against Pompey will be a tough challenge for his team.

Portsmouth appointed Mousinho as their new manager, replacing Danny Cowley, in January and under the new boss, Pompey have seen an improvement in results.

The Fratton Park outfit have picked up 13 points from their last five league games and are now set to face sixth placed Barnsley on Tuesday.

Duff admitted that Portsmouth will be a tough hurdle for his team and thinks that Pompey will be eager to beat the Oakwell outfit to get closer to the last playoff spot.

The Barnsley boss stated that Mousinho’s methods are starting to creep into Portsmouth players and added that Pompey have started to pick up under their new manager.

“They’ve started to pick up under John”, Duff told Barnsley’s official site

“You can see his methods starting to creep into the team, they want to play.

“It will be a tough challenge.

“They’ll still think they have a chance of playoffs.

“We’re in sixth place so if they beat us they get three points closer!

“It will be a tough challenge – just perform as we have been.”

Portsmouth are tenth in the league table with 51 points from 33 games, nine points behind Barnsley, who are occupying the last playoff spot.