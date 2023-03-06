Turkish giants Galatasaray are enlisting the help of former Brazil international Felipe Melo in their efforts to sign Liverpool star Roberto Firmino.

Firmino’s contract with Liverpool expires at the end of this season and he is confirmed to be leaving the Reds this summer.

The Brazilian star has been with Liverpool since the summer of 2015 but he will be departing the Reds after winning a host of trophies with them.

Galatasaray are eager to add Firmino to their squad for next season and they are now getting help from one of their former stars for that purpose.

Former Galatasaray star and Firmino’s fellow Brazilian Felipe Melo is persuading the Liverpool star to join the Super Lig club, according to Turkish daily Fotomac.

Galatasaray are also aided in their pursuit by Turkish businessman Erden Timur, who is claimed to have helped the club out with earlier transfers as well.

It remains to be seen if the persuasion of Felipe Melo helps the Turkish club to get the Liverpool star in through the door.

Galatasaray are currently leading the league table and if they do win the title, Firmino can play in the Champions League qualifiers, at the least, next season if he joins them.