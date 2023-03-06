Former Leeds United Jon Newsome is of the view that the Whites lack depth in their forward options compared to other Premier League outfits in and around them in the table.

Goalscoring has been an issue for Leeds this season and their £35m winter addition Georginio Rutter has yet to find the back of the net.

Rodrigo being injured, Patrick Bamford, who has been given the responsibility to lead the Whites front line, has scored only once in his 16 league appearances this season.

Newsome pointed out that Leeds have only two forwards available to them with Rodrigo being injured and believes that other clubs in and around them in the Premier League have plenty of options up front.

The former Leeds defender indicated that the Yorkshire outfit spent a huge sum on Rutter, who has the potential to become a great player, rather than going for someone who can immediately affect the first team.

“We spent £35m on somebody who’s got potential”, Newsome told BBC Radio Leeds after the loss at Chelsea.

“You look at some of the other clubs in and around us in the league and they’ve got three, four, five centre forwards.

“We’ve got two.”

Leeds United will take on Brighton on Saturday and Rutter will be eager to get his first goal in Whites colours at Elland Road.