Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has revealed that there is a chance first-choice goalkeeper Gregor Kobel could play against Chelsea.

Kobel was noted as being a key component in Dortmund getting the 1-0 win in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Chelsea.

Now, Chelsea take on the Bundesliga side at home in the second leg, but Kobel is a doubt and it was even reported that he was likely to miss the match.

However, Kehl revealed that Kobel travelled with the rest of the Dortmund team for the match at Stamford Bridge later this week.

The sporting director did admit though that he is not sure whether the shot-stopper can be available for selection against Chelsea.

“Gregor is there, he’s on the plane”, Kehl was quoted as saying by Sky Deutschland.

“I can’t say today whether he can be there tomorrow.”

Dortmund are also set to be without Karim Adeyemi, who has not travelled on the plane, the player who scored the only goal in the first leg.

Chelsea themselves have injury worries as experienced defender Thiago Silva is out for about six weeks and there are questions over the status of the likes of Christian Pulisic, N’Golo Kante and Reece James.