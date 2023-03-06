Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat has stressed the impact Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag had on his career when they were at FC Utrecht.

The 26-year-old midfielder caught the eye of several observers during the World Cup as Morocco made it to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Amrabat’s future at Fiorentina was under the scanner during the winter window but he decided against leaving the Italian club.

He was at the Utrecht academy and he was new in the first team when Ten Hag took charge of the Dutch side in 2015 and the midfielder admitted that the Dutchman had a profound effect on his career.

He pointed out that Ten Hag had a plan for him and worked on his individual game while he was trying to improve the overall team.

The Moroccan conceded that at the time all the detail-oriented work seemed annoying but he admitted that he now understands how much it helped him to improve as a footballer.

“That was so important for me”, Amrabat told The Athletic.

“It was my second year in the first team.

“He made a plan for me. He asked me about my strong points and what I wanted to improve.

“From the first day, he was busy with me. Not only me, all the players.

“A lot of coaches are busy in general with the team but he put a lot of time into individual work because he knew if the individual was better the team would be better.

“After every game, he would take me through a video and explain everything to me. I was 18 or 19 years old, so sometimes I was thinking, ‘Oof, again?’.

“But now, when I look back, I know it was so important for my career. I learned such a lot from him.”

Ten Hag has been credited with improving a few players at Manchester United this season despite the 7-0 defeat they suffered at Liverpool on Sunday.