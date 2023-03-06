Rangers striker Antonio Colak has the belief that he can get back among the goals because of the confidence he has in his abilities.

Colak started off the season in blistering form, netting eleven goals in Rangers’ first 12 Scottish Premiership games.

But since then the goals have dried up as he has failed to get on the scoresheet even once, though he also suffered from a calf strain and only recently made a full recovery.

Colak feels that he can get back to scoring goals because he has the quality to do so and stressed that as a whole team, Rangers know they have to work hard.

“I think I can get back to scoring goals with my quality”, Colak said in a press conference.

“We know we still have to work hard, it is not enough only to have a good first-half – the gaffer demands we perform for 90 minutes.”

Colak wants to be at his best for Rangers and insists that it is not enough for him to just score goals, as he also wants to aid his team by providing assists.

“With new ideas from the gaffer, you adapt to every game and every situation”, Colak added.

“I want to be the best version of myself and perform at my best level.

“I want to run hard and add assists in addition to scoring.”

Last weekend against Kilmarnock was the first time the Croatian star played the whole 90 minutes since November and he had his first goal contribution since the streak of eleven strikes ended.