Norwich City star Jacob Sorensen has revealed that training under Canaries boss David Wagner has been intense and believes the manager is getting the best out of everyone in the squad.

The Canaries announced Wagner as their new manager at the beginning of January and under his management, Norwich have climbed back inside the top six.

At the weekend, Norwich extended their unbeaten run to five matches after their 3-2 win against Gary Rowett’s Millwall at The Den.

Sorensen, who scored in Norwich’s victory over the Lions, praised Wagner for the Canaries turn in form and stated that their new boss is getting the best out of everyone in the squad.

The Danish international also stated that Wagner points out when a player is doing something wrong to help improve his game and revealed that life under the Norwich boss has been very intense.

“It’s been intense but also good”, Sorenson was quoted as saying by the Pink Un.

“He is getting the best out of the players.

“As long as we are winning, we are happy.

“He’s a good man.

“When you do things right he is praising you and when you’re not he tells you.

“Overall, it’s been really good working with him, and I hope we can continue this run.”

Norwich have picked up 19 points in nine league matches under Wagner and next they will take on Sunderland at the weekend.