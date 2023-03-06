Legendary former Italian coach Fabio Capello has blasted Everton loan star Moise Kean after he rapidly got sent off in the Italian giants’ game at the weekend.

In Juventus’ Serie A game against Roma, Kean came on a substitute but was shown a red card just 40 seconds after coming on, with the Turin club eventually losing the match.

The on-loan Everton striker kicked Roma star Gianluca Mancini after a duel and was immediately sent off, with his act earning criticism, not the least from Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri himself.

Capello thinks that after the incident there is no point in even talking to Kean, as it would just be a waste of time.

The ex-Juventus boss stressed also that Kean will have dropped in the estimation of his team-mates and insists the Everton striker cannot afford to be selfish and not think of the team.

Speaking to Sky Italia about the red card incident, Capello said: “What would I say to Kean? It means he didn’t understand anything, I would not waste time talking to him.

“The respect from his team-mates has dropped, you have to think about the team’s game, he has hurt everyone.

“Surely he knows it too, it’s a gesture you can’t understand.”

Kean is on loan at Juventus until the end of this season but the Serie A club are said to be not keen on signing him permanently, despite having an obligation to do so.